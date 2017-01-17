Albemarle projects score well in init...

Albemarle projects score well in initial steps of VDOT funding process

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

Five road projects in Albemarle County and one in Charlottesville have received qualifying scores in the first phase of the Virginia Department of Transportation's Smart Scale prioritization process. "This is the very beginning of a five-month discussion about these projects," Nick Donohue, Virginia's assistant secretary of transportation said Tuesday, shortly after scores were revealed to the Commonwealth Transportation Board .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Brad 1,480,068
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 36 min Mothra 62,890
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 7,990
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) 21 hr Alex 27
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue asiegler 2,358
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Jan 16 marv 34
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Jan 15 WTF 114
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC