Where to turn for last minute Holiday gifts in Hampton Roads Read Story Ashley Smith
Let's face it... things happen. As we prepare for the holiday weekend, sometimes time just gets away from us-- we leave an item or two off the shopping list-- or we get a late gift request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|3 hr
|nn person
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Dec 22
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC