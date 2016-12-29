Virginia Beach's first African Americ...

Virginia Beach's first African American firefighter passes away

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Tony served in the United States Army, including a tour in Vietnam before becoming the first African American firefighter in Virginia Beach in 1976. In 1986, he was awarded the Virginia Beach Fire Department's Medal of Honor for rescuing four children from a fire in the Plaza Apartments on Dillon Drive.

