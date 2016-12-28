Virginia Beach mom arrested for allegedly beating 11-year-old daughter with bat
A 35-year-old Virginia Beach mother is in jail after allegedly beating her 11-year-old daughter with an aluminum baseball bat. The girl told authorities that her mother, 35-year-old Andrea Gehring, had beat her with the bat after she told her Gehring's boyfriend that the Gehring had been out with another man.
