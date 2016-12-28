Virginia Beach mom arrested for alleg...

Virginia Beach mom arrested for allegedly beating 11-year-old daughter with bat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A 35-year-old Virginia Beach mother is in jail after allegedly beating her 11-year-old daughter with an aluminum baseball bat. The girl told authorities that her mother, 35-year-old Andrea Gehring, had beat her with the bat after she told her Gehring's boyfriend that the Gehring had been out with another man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Susanm 1,468,264
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 17 min pantylover2112 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Brian_G 62,615
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) 8 hr Christina H 24
the truth about the jews Wed Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Dec 27 ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto Dec 27 Ayers 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC