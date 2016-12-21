Virginia Beach man pleads guilty in drunk driving, hit-and-run rampage
A man who hit a pedestrian and several vehicles during a drunk driving incident in August pleaded guilty to several charges in court on Wednesday. Court documents say he was driving on Holland Road when he rear-ended another vehicle.
