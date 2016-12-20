Virginia Beach-based Coast Guard cutter returns home after seizing $87 million in cocaine
A Virginia Beach-based Coast Guard cutter returned home Monday after a 48-day patrol in the Western Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. During their patrol, the crew of the Cutter Dependable seized more than 6,600 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $87 million.
