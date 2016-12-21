VIDEO: Virginia teen tackles A.D.D. i...

VIDEO: Virginia teen tackles A.D.D. in powerful spoken word poem

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - A Virginia teen took a creative writing assignment and made a powerful spoken word poem meant to shatter the stigmas around attention-deficit disorder. For her assignment, Jenah Creecy said she wasn't given a prompt, but was sparked by a friend's suggestion to write about herself.

