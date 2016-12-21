Va. Beach woman suing former Redskins...

Va. Beach woman suing former Redskins player after alleged murder attempt Read Story Staff

Former Redskins safety Curtis Jordan is being sued for $31 million in damages after an alleged murder attempt of a woman. According to court documents, Jamie Alexandra Dale sustained "horrific injuries" in a "brutal attempted murder, leaving her with a brain injury, permanent physical injuries and an inability to perform her prior precision work as a highly respected orthopedic surgeon."

