Road closed after car crashes into power pole in Va. Beach

Sunday Dec 18

Virginia Beach police have closed the 700 and 800 block of Indian Avenue and Carribean Avenue after a car crashed into a power pole, Sunday morning. Dispatch received the emergency call for a single vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. After police investigated, they determined a man was driving west on Norfolk Avenue when he hit a power pole.

