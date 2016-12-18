Road closed after car crashes into power pole in Va. Beach
Virginia Beach police have closed the 700 and 800 block of Indian Avenue and Carribean Avenue after a car crashed into a power pole, Sunday morning. Dispatch received the emergency call for a single vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. After police investigated, they determined a man was driving west on Norfolk Avenue when he hit a power pole.
