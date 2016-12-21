Pay Agent Accepts New Localities, Rejects Giving Others Bigger Adjustments

The President's Pay Agent, the final arbiter to make recommendations to the president on federal employee compensation, approved two new localities for 2018 but rejected a proposal that would have boosted salaries for workers living on the outskirts of existing pay areas. As recommended by the Federal Salary Council, the pay agent approved of bringing feds located in Virginia Beach, Va., and Burlington, Vt., out of the "rest of United States" pay adjustment and into their own localities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.