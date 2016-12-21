Off-duty SEAL died after overturning kayak in Virginia

An off-duty Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL died after his kayak overturned in frigid Chesapeake Bay waters about 2 miles west of Cape Charles near Cherrystone Inlet, the Navy said Thursday. The Coast Guard recovered Petty Officer 1st Class Devon Grube on Wednesday and took him to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox on the Eastern Shore, where he died from his injuries, the Navy said.

