Northstar Electronics, Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Major Aerospace Company
Virginia Beach, VA , Dec. 20, 2016 -- Northstar Electronics, Inc., , the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a subsidiary of a major international Aerospace Company. Northstar Electronics' subsidiary, Northstar Sealand Enterprises Ltd , has the objective of acquiring the exclusive world-wide rights to an enhanced version of a single engine Turbo-Prop industrial airplane from the subsidiary of the international aerospace company.
