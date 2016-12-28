New Year's holiday hours and closing date set for Virginia Beach recovery center
The Disaster Recovery Center in Virginia Beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, and closed on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1 and 2. It will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 6 p.m. Tuesday is the last day survivors may register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency , but support from FEMA will continue to be only a phone call away. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and various agencies are at the recovery center to answer your questions on disaster assistance or low-interest loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,467,367
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|110
|the truth about the jews
|10 hr
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|22 hr
|Ayers
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Ayers
|2,356
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC