New Year's holiday hours and closing date set for Virginia Beach recovery center

The Disaster Recovery Center in Virginia Beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, and closed on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1 and 2. It will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 6 p.m. Tuesday is the last day survivors may register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency , but support from FEMA will continue to be only a phone call away. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and various agencies are at the recovery center to answer your questions on disaster assistance or low-interest loans.

