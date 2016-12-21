new Pot, opioid crisis proposals from Virginia lawmakers
Adults convicted of simple possession of marijuana would get to keep their drivers licenses instead of facing the six month suspension that currently comes with a conviction or deferred disposition, under a bill filed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, a Democrat from Alexandria, and backed by Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican. Republican Sen. Ryan McDougle's bill, also supported by Democrat Rosalyn Dance, would allow for convictions or deferred dispositions for marijuana possession, underage alcohol possession, or using a fake ID to obtain alcohol as long as the crime occurred before the person turned 21, all court costs and fines have been paid, and five years have passed.
