New and updated resorts will give Virginia more convention settings in 2017
The $1.4 billion MGM National Harbor opened in December in Prince George's County, Md. Robb Scharetg/ MGM National Harbor The new year will be a big one for Virginia's hospitality industry in terms of openings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,468,293
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|pantylover2112
|34
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|18 hr
|Christina H
|24
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Dec 27
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC