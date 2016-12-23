Neighbors Display Their Inner Grinch,...

Neighbors Display Their Inner Grinch, Call Cops on Santa Claus

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Echo

He said his little visitors share a variety of stories with him, and he hears everything from baby gargles to requests in other languages. Actually, I'd never considered that after Christmas he'd even want to see a cookie for another year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr SASSY2 1,466,127
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home 3 hr nn person 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Fri MALIBUMARK 95
News Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B... Dec 22 Marc 1
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Dec 21 NN kid 2,355
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC