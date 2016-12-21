Man admits to DUI and playing 'Pokemon Go' prior to crashes
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|3 hr
|nn person
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Dec 22
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC