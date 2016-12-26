Humpback whale spotted breaching seve...

Humpback whale spotted breaching several times off Virginia Beach coast

People on a whale watching cruise off the coast of Virginia Beach Monday sure got to see what they went for! Kane said, "For most of the cruise we were literally surrounded by whales, some were surfacing very close to the boat." He explained that the crew counted eight different whales plus another four that were too far away to be certain that they were unique.

