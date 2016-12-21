Holiday hours set for Virginia Beach recovery center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va . - The Disaster Recovery Center in Virginia Beach will close for the holidays from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
