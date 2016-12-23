Find a New Career in 2017
As we officially usher in the New Year in a few days, many of you are considering going back to college in 2017. Chris Reckling stopped by the Virginia Beach Campus of Bryant & Stratton College to speak with its Market Campus Director Jeff Thorud about how you can still get the ball rolling for their upcoming semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|3 hr
|nn person
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Dec 22
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC