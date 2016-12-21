Federal government protects slow growing, deep sea corals
The Daily Press reports that many of the corals grow about 70 miles off Virginia Beach. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency recently finalized the protections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Disgusted and Angry
|1,466,108
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Dec 22
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC