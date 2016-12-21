Diggin' In: Finding feeders for feathered friends
A 4-by-4 treated 10-foot post with 12-inch vinyl-coated hangers and baffle create a sturdy feeding station you can cement into the ground. A Yard Tuff mulch tree ring makes a neat and easy-keep look at the base of a pole feeder system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,470,039
|Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10)
|19 min
|not naive
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Freeball McSatchel
|36
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Austin McBride
|25
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|Sat
|RushFan666
|4
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC