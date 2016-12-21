Chesapeake, Virginia Beach among 'Most Caring Cities in America' Read Story Kristina Zverjako
Ever wonder what the 'most caring city' in America is? A recently released study says its Madison, Wisconsin, but several Hampton Roads cities are not far behind. According to WalletHub researches, when compared to the rest of the country, Virginia Beach had the most volunteering hours per capita out of all the cities.
