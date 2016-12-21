Aircraft carrier group returns from t...

Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

In costume and carrying a sign reading, "Have u seen my significant otter?" Melanie Till welcomes her husband, P.O. 3rd Class David Till, home after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Dec, 30, 2016, from a seven-month deployment to the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,469,481
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,633
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 6 hr Bill 35
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Sat RushFan666 4
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) Dec 29 Christina H 24
the truth about the jews Dec 28 Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Dec 27 ShrimpDog 833
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC