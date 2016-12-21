Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East

In costume and carrying a sign reading, "Have u seen my significant otter?" Melanie Till welcomes her husband, P.O. 3rd Class David Till, home after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Dec, 30, 2016, from a seven-month deployment to the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea.

