Denzel Washington: 'Viola Davis Better Win The Oscar!'

Denzel Washington is in no doubt that Viola Davis should win the Academy Award for her role in their movie Fences. Denzel directed the big screen adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize winning play of the same name, reprising his role as sanitation worker Troy Maxon opposite his Broadway co-stars Viola, actors Stephen Henderson, Russell Hornsby and Mykelti Williamson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.