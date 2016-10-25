New name, date for SJB Fest

New name, date for SJB Fest

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 25, 2016 Read more: St. Albert Gazette

CUTTING COSTS? - Derek Pouchnik of Viola, Idaho, chops a log during this year's St. Jean Baptiste Day Festival logger sports event. Town council urged the Morinville Festival Society to pare back the costs of next year's festival after learning the group was about $32,000 in debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Viola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher Dec 19 Kurtz 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... Aug '16 Name 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
News A Hard Year For Horses At An Idaho Nonprofit (Jan '11) Jan '11 Debbie R 1
Debate: Offshore Drilling - Viola, ID (Jul '10) Aug '10 David 2
News : Hansen, Horning win highway district commissi... (Sep '09) Sep '09 irfan 1
News Wildfire threatens Moscow-area homes (Sep '06) Sep '06 John Ciboci 1
See all Viola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Viola Forum Now

Viola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Viola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Viola, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC