Two Teens Injured In Craig County ATV...

Two Teens Injured In Craig County ATV Crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Two 13-year-old girls were injured after an ATV they were riding on, crashed on a Craig County road Friday afternoon, according to the OHP. Troopers said the Artic Cat ATV crash happened just after 4:10 p.m. about 2.5 miles west of Vinita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vinita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vinita motorist is cited for allegedly dragging... (Oct '09) Jun 16 Watch 5
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr '17 jeb1966 124
Markwayne Mullin Sucks! (Mar '14) Apr '17 out od stater 16
Branden Starr Sunday (Jul '16) Feb '17 ConcernedFamily 2
Jim kuder (May '16) Dec '16 Lane 2
betty davis (Aug '16) Aug '16 friend 1
News US Sen. Inhofe OK after weather forces him to l... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 1
See all Vinita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vinita Forum Now

Vinita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vinita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Vinita, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC