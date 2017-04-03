Pedestrian dies after being struck by...

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mayes County

A Vinita man died at a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Mayes County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday. Bill Orton, 64, died while undergoing treatment at a Joplin, Missouri, hospital after he was struck by a vehicle about a mile west of Langley, troopers said.

