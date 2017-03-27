Our Past: March 30
A fire at Westgate Homes resulted in minor injuries to one man, the evacuation of about a dozen residents and extensive damage to an apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vinita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Branden Starr Sunday (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|ConcernedFamily
|2
|Jim kuder (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Lane
|2
|betty davis (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|friend
|1
|US Sen. Inhofe OK after weather forces him to l... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Markwayne Mullin Sucks! (Mar '14)
|May '16
|Sid
|15
|Jackie teel (May '16)
|May '16
|tree
|1
|Dik on a stik (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Guest
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vinita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC