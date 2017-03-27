Our Past: March 30

Our Past: March 30

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ParsonsSun.com

A fire at Westgate Homes resulted in minor injuries to one man, the evacuation of about a dozen residents and extensive damage to an apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vinita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Branden Starr Sunday (Jul '16) Feb '17 ConcernedFamily 2
Jim kuder (May '16) Dec '16 Lane 2
betty davis (Aug '16) Aug '16 friend 1
News US Sen. Inhofe OK after weather forces him to l... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 1
Markwayne Mullin Sucks! (Mar '14) May '16 Sid 15
Jackie teel (May '16) May '16 tree 1
Dik on a stik (Jan '16) Apr '16 Guest 7
See all Vinita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vinita Forum Now

Vinita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vinita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Vinita, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC