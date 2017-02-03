OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls ...

OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Residential Care Facilities

OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Residential Care Facili - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Pam Fisher said on her second visit to Branding Brook, she knew she was going to have to move her son, yet again. The state ordered Robyn McKinney to shut down last fall after learning she was running an unlicensed facility, but, she was still running it when deputies arrested McKinney for assaulting a client.

