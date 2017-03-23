Deputy Dies From Injuries Sustained I...

Deputy Dies From Injuries Sustained In Craig County Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A deputy with the Craig County Sheriff's Office died late Monday at a Tulsa hospital from injuries sustained in a crash near Vinita earlier this month. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says on February 22nd, Cookson was traveling to a mandatory training class when the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in an accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vinita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Branden Starr Sunday (Jul '16) Feb 27 ConcernedFamily 2
Jim kuder (May '16) Dec '16 Lane 2
betty davis (Aug '16) Aug '16 friend 1
News US Sen. Inhofe OK after weather forces him to l... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 1
Markwayne Mullin Sucks! (Mar '14) May '16 Sid 15
Jackie teel (May '16) May '16 tree 1
Dik on a stik (Jan '16) Apr '16 Guest 7
See all Vinita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vinita Forum Now

Vinita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vinita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Vinita, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC