Vinita Area Assisted Living Center Ow...

Vinita Area Assisted Living Center Owner Charged With Caretaker Abuse

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Prosecutors have charged the owner of an assisted living center south of Vinita with 17 counts of felony abuse by caretaker and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. Sheriff's deputies were called to the Branding Brook Care Facility in rural Mayes County earlier this month after a resident said McKinney had assaulted her and bit her on the nose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vinita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim kuder (May '16) Dec 26 Lane 2
betty davis Aug '16 friend 1
Branden Starr Sunday (Jul '16) Jul '16 BlackDragon979 1
News US Sen. Inhofe OK after weather forces him to l... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 1
Markwayne Mullin Sucks! (Mar '14) May '16 Sid 15
Jackie teel (May '16) May '16 tree 1
Dik on a stik (Jan '16) Apr '16 Guest 7
See all Vinita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vinita Forum Now

Vinita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vinita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vinita, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC