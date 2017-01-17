Vinita Area Assisted Living Center Owner Charged With Caretaker Abuse
Prosecutors have charged the owner of an assisted living center south of Vinita with 17 counts of felony abuse by caretaker and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. Sheriff's deputies were called to the Branding Brook Care Facility in rural Mayes County earlier this month after a resident said McKinney had assaulted her and bit her on the nose.
