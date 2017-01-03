Life sentence recommended for Bluejacket murder

A Craig County woman has pleaded guilty to killing Bluejacket woman who provided her a place to live, and the district attorney's office recommended two life sentences. Chelsea Marie Raulston, 21, of Vinita entered a blind plea last month to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges in the August 2015 death of Velma Loretta Bennett, 84. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. "I'm pleased for the family; they will at least be spared the trauma of a trial," Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard said.

