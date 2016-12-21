Humane Society in need of pet transpo...

Humane Society in need of pet transport vehicle

The Humane Society of the Ouachitas is in desperate need of a van to help with transporting animals, according to HSO representative Michael Povey. Povey said, he currently transports dogs every Monday to Vinita, Oklahoma in a unheated horse trailer, at a recent Lions Club meeting.

