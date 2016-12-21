Bluejacket bus crashes into ditch

A bus crashed in Vinita along 180 Road just after 8 a.m. OHP says the driver may have had a medical condition that led to the crash 15 students were on the bus; two were taken by ambulance with minor injuries FOX23 has a reporter on the scene getting more information Trump transition team: Tillerson officially nominated for Sec. of State Suspect in Broken Arrow attack surrenders to police Family fears Tulsa woman who disappeared in November may be in danger Police: Clerk's close eye may have prevented 150 cases of identity theft Funeral, donation arrangements made for Broken Arrow officer killed in crash

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.