Christian Costello Found Competent To Stand Trial

Oct 12, 2016 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Costello, 27, was charged in connection with the fatally stabbing his father in the parking lot of a Braum's in August 2015. A trial date has been set for April 3, 2017.

