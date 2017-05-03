Part of I-44 reopens; many highways s...

Part of I-44 reopens; many highways still closed

Repairs to flood-damaged Interstate 44 at Hazelgreen in Laclede County are complete, and the interstate is back open to traffic at that location. Motorists can now travel I-44 across southern and mid-Missouri, but the interstate is still closed for 25 miles in St. Louis from Route 100 to Interstate 270.

