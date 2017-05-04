Area roads beginning to re-open after...

Area roads beginning to re-open after flooding

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, roads re-opened to traffic include the 5500 block of Loesch Road, the 5900 block of Bainer Road, the 3100 block of Zion Road, the 6100 block of Buffalo Road, the 14500 block of Deer Run Road, the 1400 block of Waterford Road and the 7400 block of Vaughn Ford Road. Closures remain in the 11100 block of North Branch Road, 1300 block of Murphy Ford Road, 2800 block of Meadows Ford Road, 9500 block of Engineers Road, 9200 block of Railroad Street, 2100 block of Water Street and 7000 block of New Hope Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vienna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
travis walker 17 min DuiGuy 13
Ernest cross, rich, chewy. what ya know about ... (Mar '15) 8 hr not trash talk it... 38
Kaegann Jordan 9 hr Guest 11
The biggest lie ever told (a question for dumb*... (Feb '16) 11 hr samsquatch 40
Bbw's need love too (Jun '13) 16 hr Big doggg 12
i hate old people (Apr '13) 20 hr Driving 83
hwy 44 Fri Grown ups 7
See all Vienna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vienna Forum Now

Vienna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vienna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Vienna, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC