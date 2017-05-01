Route 63 in Maries County to close fo...

Route 63 in Maries County to close for flooding

Read more: KMIZ

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Route 63 south of Vienna was expected to close Sunday afternoon due to flooding. MoDOT said drivers traveling south on Route 63 can take Route 50 to I-44 to get back on Route 63. The northbound detour is I-44 to Route 50 to Route 63. Maries County Emergency Management said the following roads were closed Sunday: - Maries Road 205 - Maries Road 215 - Maries Road 323 - Maries Road 540 - Maries Road 614 - Maries Road 621 - Maries Road 623 - Maries Road 624 - Maries Road 633 MoDOT crews also shut down both directions of I-44 at Hazelgreen in Laclede County and Jerome in Phelps County Sunday for flooding.

