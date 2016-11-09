Maries County election results
VIENNA, Mo. - In Maries County, Republican Carol Jo Schulte topped Democrat Shannon Thompson 3,173 to 1,975 In the Western District commissioner race, Democrat Ed Fagre defeated Republican Gary Honse, 1,813 to 1,255 .
