Woman accused of leaving four young children in hot vehicle in Victorville
A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leaving her four young children, no older than 3 years old, in a vehicle mid-day with the windows rolled up, authorities said. Danessha Janee Williams, 28, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of child cruelty.
