Probation compliance check in Victorville leads to seizure of $18K worth of narcotics
A 34-year-old man on probation was arrested after $18,000 worth of narcotics was found during a routine compliance check Thursday, authorities said. Three officers with the San Bernardino County Probation Department, including a trainee in the Field Training Officer program, conducted the probation compliance check at the residence of Manuel Martinez in the 12000 block of Del Amo Way in Victorville.
