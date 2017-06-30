Mother accused of leaving 4 children in car in 101 degree temps in Victorville
VICTORVILLE >> A Los Angeles woman suspected of leaving four young children in a car in extreme temperatures was jailed Wednesday. Danessha Janee Williams, 28, was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspicion of child cruelty.
