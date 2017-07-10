Mom suspected of leaving four kids in...

Mom suspected of leaving four kids in car amid California heat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Authorities in Southern California have arrested a mother they say left her four toddlers in a parked car during triple-digit heat. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responding in inland Victorville around midday Wednesday discovered three girls in a boy trapped in the hot car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 2 hr Whos an idiot 58
Devin Nunes 2 hr Momma 12
News Carjacked, armed victim opens fire in Visalia; ... 3 hr Momma 2
News Mother accused of leaving 4 children in car in ... 15 hr AfterAll 2
Dustin Routh 15 hr Its me 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in California... (Oct '10) Jul 9 Ha2bad 6
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Jul 9 Kitty cat 9
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC