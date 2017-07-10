Mom suspected of leaving four kids in car amid California heat
Authorities in Southern California have arrested a mother they say left her four toddlers in a parked car during triple-digit heat. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responding in inland Victorville around midday Wednesday discovered three girls in a boy trapped in the hot car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Whos an idiot
|58
|Devin Nunes
|2 hr
|Momma
|12
|Carjacked, armed victim opens fire in Visalia; ...
|3 hr
|Momma
|2
|Mother accused of leaving 4 children in car in ...
|15 hr
|AfterAll
|2
|Dustin Routh
|15 hr
|Its me
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in California... (Oct '10)
|Jul 9
|Ha2bad
|6
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jul 9
|Kitty cat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC