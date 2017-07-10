Hesperia traffic stop nets three pounds of methamphetamines, deputies say
A routine traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration tags led to the discovery of about three pounds of crystal methamphetamine on Thursday, July 6, in Hesperia, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. The stop was made about 1:52 p.m. near Palm Street and Third Avenue near a residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Whos an idiot
|58
|Devin Nunes
|2 hr
|Momma
|12
|Carjacked, armed victim opens fire in Visalia; ...
|3 hr
|Momma
|2
|Mother accused of leaving 4 children in car in ...
|15 hr
|AfterAll
|2
|Dustin Routh
|15 hr
|Its me
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in California... (Oct '10)
|Jul 9
|Ha2bad
|6
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jul 9
|Kitty cat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC