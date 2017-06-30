Dream bigger: a Swoldiersa gather for...

Dream bigger: a Swoldiersa gather for High Desert bodybuilding competition

Billed as the “world's largest, best tested” bodybuilding competition, the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association was brought to the High Desert on Saturday for a show of fitness “Swoldiers" at the Victorville fairgrounds. The inaugural show at the High Desert Event Center included both a competition featuring some of the best regional bodybuilders and a Health Expo, presented by Perseverance Fitness Nutrition Boot Camp in Victorville.

