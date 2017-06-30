Dream bigger: a Swoldiersa gather for High Desert bodybuilding competition
Billed as the “world's largest, best tested” bodybuilding competition, the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association was brought to the High Desert on Saturday for a show of fitness “Swoldiers" at the Victorville fairgrounds. The inaugural show at the High Desert Event Center included both a competition featuring some of the best regional bodybuilders and a Health Expo, presented by Perseverance Fitness Nutrition Boot Camp in Victorville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|5 hr
|I knows the truth
|15
|This man was arrested after a third church brea...
|Fri
|Who
|3
|Looking For Parents January 14, 2000
|Jun 28
|cainec
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 27
|True
|8
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Jun 27
|Toofunny
|3
|Covfefe
|Jun 27
|Whocares
|4
|DrumpfCare
|Jun 27
|Thumbsdown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC