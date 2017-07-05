Chalice Festival wafts into Victorvil...

Chalice Festival wafts into Victorville this weekend

There likely will be smoke swirling in the air at the Chalice Festival, taking place this weekend at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. Check out performances by heavy hitting music acts such as Ice Cube, Thievery Corporation and Cypress Hill, in addition to visiting glass pipe artists, watch glass-blowing demonstrations and take in visual artists.

