Chalice Festival wafts into Victorville this weekend
There likely will be smoke swirling in the air at the Chalice Festival, taking place this weekend at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. Check out performances by heavy hitting music acts such as Ice Cube, Thievery Corporation and Cypress Hill, in addition to visiting glass pipe artists, watch glass-blowing demonstrations and take in visual artists.
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carjacked, armed victim opens fire in Visalia; ...
|1 hr
|Who
|1
|Mandy Ann Petersons
|16 hr
|Mandy Petersons
|7
|Vocational Improvement Program at 17292 Eucalyp... (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|Mandy Petersons
|5
|Review: Victorville Metrolink Station
|Wed
|Victor Valley Met...
|1
|Review: South Victorville Metrolink Station
|Wed
|Victor Valley Met...
|1
|Review: Hesperia Metrolink Station
|Wed
|Victor Valley Met...
|1
|Review: Victor Valley Transit Authority VVTA
|Wed
|VVTA
|1
