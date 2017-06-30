Authorities: Victorville man robbed W...

Authorities: Victorville man robbed Walgreens, injured detective in struggle

A 34-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he robbed a local Walgreens and injured a deputy during a struggle Thursday evening. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a Walgreens in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

