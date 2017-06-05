Victorvillea s plan for stuck homeless? Free bus tickets to familiar territory
City officials and the Sheriff's Department have been discussing a plan to provide transportation out of Victorville for homeless individuals marooned here and who have support elsewhere. City Manager Doug Robertson revealed the pending program during Tuesday's City Council meeting in response to concerns raised by Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cox about the homeless population, particularly in Old Town.
