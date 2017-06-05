Victorville will put public safety ta...

Victorville will put public safety tax on November ballot

The City Council will review the possibility later this month of adding a public safety tax to the November ballot. With seemingly a host of options for fire services, the city's ability to ultimately pursue its favorite one will be tied to voters being on board with a tax.

